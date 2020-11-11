There’s a fine line between exercise enthusiasts and fitness freaks – and it’s all to do with down time. For the former, rest day routines involve eating clean, going easy and perhaps a walk in the park. But for the latter, recovery days are meant for one thing: more exercise.

Polar’s Vantage V2 is a multi-sport watch for the second sort of sweater. It might look like just another tracking ticker – albeit one with an attractive aluminium shell – but the V2 is actually a comprehensive training coach, designed to log your workouts then guide you through recovery. So you can sustain your sadistic exercise regime while reducing the risk of injury.

From strain and tolerance stats to workout recommendations based on your exertion, the Vantage V2 promises to serve up extensive insights into your body’s condition.

Add Komoot route guidance, connected music controls and smart fuelling recommendations into the mix and it shapes up as a properly useful tool for seriously active sorts – and one that costs a good chunk less than the Garmin Fenix 6.