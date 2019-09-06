Philips and Bowers & Wilkins are one of our favourite partnerships of recent times. Second only, perhaps, to Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner’s Timon and Pumbaa in the otherwise rubbish remake of The Lion King.

After last year’s OLED+903 knocked it out of the park - it still sits proudly atop our TV top 10 list - we hoped that the two brands would remain great friends in 2019.

Good news, audiophiles: they’re practically inseparable. While the OLED+934 should be viewed as the natural successor to the 903, the OLED+984 is this year’s almost upsettingly desirable showpiece.

The latest flagship glowing rectangle from Philips continues to employ a dedicated sound system, in this case mounted to a cabinet below the TV. Here, though, a tweeter sits centrally above it, enhancing the 984’s high frequency performance.

Philips calls it the most advanced sound system ever offered by a TV and we’re not about to start arguing. Inside the TV lives the third generation of the P5 processor, so you can rest assured that this thing looks as good as it sounds.

Here’s what we thought after staring at it longingly at IFA.