It may well be that ‘less is more’ where the design of a TV is concerned, but when the talk turns to features, ‘more is more’ is definitely the way to go.

The 8804’s specification is exhaustive.

This is a 4K Ultra HD screen, of course, and it features both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata - so there isn’t a source you can feed it the Philips can’t make best use of.

On top of that, it incorporates the latest (3rd generation) version of Philips’ P5 ‘perfect picture engine’ processing - until now, Dolby had refused to let Philips work its own magic on top of Dolby’s own algorithms.

Control is via the slim, elegant remote control first seen with the OLED 903+, which can be used to navigate the Android TV user interface. Or if that’s a little low-tech, the 8804 can also be operated via Google Assistant - and it’s also ‘Works with Alexa’ certified too.

Where audio is concerned, well, the Dolby association continues with the inclusion of Dolby Atmos processing. And neither Philips nor Bowers & Wilkins is seeking to downplay the potency of the 8804’s sound - as well as the forward-firing midrange/treble drivers, the back of the 8804 features the woofer-plus-passive-radiators array of the 903+, decoupled from the screen to prevent transmission of vibrations.

Also at the back of the screen there’s a three-sided Ambilight LED array. No other manufacturer’s TVs have anything approaching Ambilight in their arsenal, and consequently no other manufacturer’s TVs can create the impression of an image bigger than the screen it emanates from. It’s hard to give a television a unique selling point, but Ambilight is a strong one.