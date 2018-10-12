In general, the 6753’s best is more than acceptable. Starting with the best source available - 4K HDR Blu-ray - the Philips serves up lavishly detailed images with pleasingly low levels of noise or motion difficulty. Colours are strong and convincing, textures are believable and black levels - so often the downfall of price-led LCD TVs - are about as impressive at it gets for this money. The 6753 goes admirably dark without crushing black tones, and it maintains decent levels of detail within them.

There’s really only one area of performance that’s worthy of criticism here, in fact - but it’s not insignificant. The HDR element of the Philips’ picture performance is underwhelming. The 6753 just doesn’t have the peak brightness to deliver the extremes of contrast you know are available on a well-mastered 4K HDR Blu-ray disc. While the dark end of the contrast spectrum is delivered confidently, images that include bright lights as well as deep darks end up somewhat dimmer and less, well, contrasty than they do on TVs with greater HDR ability.

On the subject of HDR, it’s worth noting the 6753’s Amazon app only supports 4K rather than 4K HDR, while the rather more niche Ratuken app does without either. Netflix, though, which can be accessed by the single biggest button the remote control, is available with both 4K and HDR (as long as you have the appropriate subscription, of course).

In theory 4K HDR streams are a slight step down in quality when compared to the disc-borne alternative, and that’s how it proves here - there’s no let-up in the Philips’ fanatical attention to detail, but those depthless black levels lose a little of their sheen and there’s just the suggestion of the screen working hard to keep motion under control. If this is your first 4K TV, though, you’ll be staggered by how much better spent your Netflix money looks.

Step down in quality to a Full HD Blu-ray and the 6753 proves to be an adequate, if unspectacular, upscaler. There’s an awful lot of work to be done to fill a 4K screen with Full HD information, but the Philips keeps noise levels low and draws edges with a steady hand.

Motion becomes slightly problematic for the first time - watch some sport at this resolution, and a ball moving rapidly across a swathe of green can get somewhat edgy and unnatural. It’s no worse than many a rival big screen at a small price, but it’s the first hard evidence of the effort the Philips is putting in.

As the poverty of the input signal increases, so does the legwork the Philips is doing - and it almost goes without saying using a DVD or standard-definition broadcast results in flat, low-contrast and noisy images that really aren’t all that pleasant to watch. But then again, if you’re using standard definition off-air broadcasts or DVD discs as your main sources, you’re probably better off spending this £700 to upgrade those things first.