With one-button take-off and landing, you just tap a button on the controller and the drone will start up its motors, rise to a height of about 1.5m and hover there. Tap it again while the drone’s in flight and, wherever it is, it’ll descend to the ground and cut out the rotors.

There’s also a GPS-powered return-to-home button (not as accurate as DJI’s system, but still acceptable as long as you set off from a reasonably open area), but nothing in the way of collision detection.

Our original review pointed out the Bebop 2’s transmission problems, which meant that its signal became choppy once it got to about 50-100m from the user, and cut out completely a little further out. That’s really not acceptable for a drone in this price bracket, but thankfully the new Sky Controller 2 is far better, extending the range so that you can fly at least 300m or so without wondering when it’s all going to start failing. Kudos to Parrot for fixing that.

The twin-stick controls are easy to use and the drone responds swiftly to inputs, particularly in Sport mode (the other flight mode, Video, is slower and more stable).

The new batteries each provide up to 30 minutes of flight time per charge (about five minutes more than the original models), and there’s two in the box. That’s also impressive.