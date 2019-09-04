No one expects anything but great things from a £2000 TV. And there’s no doubt there are some really impressive £2000 TVs out there right now. In most respects, the GZ1500 is as good as any of them – and in some ways it’s better than all of them.

Given the best chance to show its stuff, with the Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos extravaganza of Netflix’s Lost in Space, the work the Panasonic does with contrasts and dark scenes has to be seen to be believed. Its ability with low-light detail its tremendous – the subtle differences between grey, dark grey, very dark grey and true black are made completely distinct. And these are all available even in scenes with bright white elements too. The GZ1500’s light control is excellent so, in spite of the Panasonic’s unremarkable peak light output numbers, it delivers amazingly convincing and accurate contrasts. They’re as wide-ranging, vivid and cinematic as you’ll see from an OLED TV.

It’s a similarly impressive story where colours are concerned. The Panasonic’s able to be natural and understated, or vibrant and intense, depending on the circumstances – and it’s never less than convincing in any eventuality. The dynamism and nuance of the way the GZ1500 delivers pictures is as good as it currently gets. Stepping down in content quality to vanilla 4K or even Full HD doesn’t stop the Panasonic being a detailed, lustrous, high-contrast and remarkably three-dimensional watch. Its HCX Pro picture processing engine is surely in line for some sort of award.

It’s not the easiest screen to get unflustered motion out of. It can be a lengthy process to get the GZ1500 scrolling smoothly from each and every content variant, but it can be done. And once you’ve invested the time, you’ve a TV the picture quality of which can stack up against any similarly sized and priced rival.

There aren’t that many TVs that sound this impressive, either. While decoding a Dolby Atmos soundtrack isn’t quite the same thing as delivering Dolby Atmos in all its 3D glory, the modest little soundbar beneath the GZ1500’s screen does admirable work. There’s authentic width and depth to the Panasonic’s sound, as well as a pleasing tonal balance and plenty of detail. No, it doesn’t dig as deep or hit as hard as Philips’ OLED903+ (which is the world’s best-sounding TV right now), but it’s more than adequate. Only a chunky investment in a chunky soundbar is going to make a radical difference to audio quality here.

And having put off gamers by pointing out the lack of HDMI 2.1 compatibility, Panasonic attempts to woo them back with a response time that’s less than 20 milliseconds. Which is quick.