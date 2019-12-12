For all the Panasonic’s 4K HDR credentials, the chances it’ll spend a lot of its time upscaling 1080p content (or even lower resolution than that) to fill its 50in panel. So in order to establish just what kind of job it will do, with start with a 1080p stream of His Dark Materials via BBC iPlayer.

And in broad terms, the GX700 does an admirable job. Oh, you’d never confuse the picture for something natively 4K - it’s a little soft and a little noisy for that - but it’s nevertheless thoroughly enjoyable. It serves up plenty of detail in all but the darkest scenes, handles motion with very few alarms and does good work with the tone and texture of skin and material alike.

Black tones and dark scenes can create a few problems - there’s definite uniformity to the Panasonic’s description of any level of black, and detail can go missing as a consequence. But on the whole the 50GX700 looks better with sub-4K content than its price suggests will be the case.

Give it more of a fighting chance, with an Amazon Prime Video 4K stream of Goliath, and the Panasonic turns in a really satisfying performance. Colours are balanced and natural, there’s decent description of contrasts (even though the GX700 is far from the brightest TV you ever saw) and picture noise is reduced to little more than a rumour. There’s a little more nuance to black tones than previously, and even the complex patterns of Billy Bob Thornton’s unfailingly terrible collection of shirts are gripped securely.

In theory, the best the Panasonic can look is when receiving a hard-wired copy of a 4K HDR10+ Blu-ray disc. So will a due sense of occasion we put Godzilla: King of the Monsters into the player - and it looks a treat. It’s detailed, colourful, high-contrast and entirely believable, even when all of the information on the screen is CGI-derived. Motion is tracked faithfully, and there’s lots of information revealed even in the darkest scenes. Picture noise is at a minimum, and the HDR10+ -assisted images pop from the screen with more conviction than might seem likely.

The 21:9 image does betray some problems with the Panasonic’s backlighting, though. The black bars at the top and bottom of the screen - especially the bottom - aren’t quite uniform, and there’s some clouding and lightening of what should be complete ‘dark-as-in-off’ black.

And it’s a shame, although hardly a surprise, that the GX700’s sound doesn’t match up to the quality of its images. Two drivers, each powered by 10 watts, do a reasonable job of keeping dialogue distinct, but there’s a rounding-off of the highest frequencies and an absence of the lowest. Even at this bargain price, it’s worth considering budgeting for an affordable soundbar to sit between those plastic feet.