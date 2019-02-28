The GX800 is Panasonic’s mainstream LCD range (the entry-level GX700 sits beneath it, the one-size GX920 above), but that doesn’t mean the company hasn’t piled on the features. The highlights include:

(*Deep breath*)

4K resolution (naturally); voice control via both Alexa and Google Assistant; Freeview Play; HDR in both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats; Panasonic’s proprietary HCX picture processing. Control can also be achieved by Panasonic’s customarily logical remote control if shouting at your TV isn’t your thing.

In terms of audio, the appearance of the Dolby Atmos logo is not, repeat not, a reason to get particularly excited. The GX800 can accept a Dolby Atmos soundtrack whether streamed or via a 4K Blu-ray disc, and process it to sound coherent through its modest speaker array. What it emphatically cannot do is given any sort of impression of surround- or overhead sound. That would be asking a bit too much.

The appearance of the Dolby Vision logo, on the other hand, is intriguing in the extreme. When Panasonic joined forces with Samsung et al to develop and promote its HDR10+ standard, it was intended as a riposte to Dolby. Dolby Vision, after all, cost TV manufacturers money to licence, and involved a lot of input from Dolby that TV brands weren’t necessarily wild about. So its inclusion on the majority of Panasonic’s 2019 TVs is great news for customers but not the most ringing endorsement of HDR10+.