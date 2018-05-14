Panasonic Lumix FT7

Tough cams aren't renowned for being relentless innovators - Panasonic, for example, hasn't released a new rugged compact in the UK since 2013's Lumix FT5.

On the plus side, that's a long time for its new model to have been honing its craft out in the wilderness. So does the FT7 match its brawn with exciting new brains?

It sure looks the part, and is the first cam of its kind to have an electronic viewfinder. It’s also a 4K beast in photo and video mode and can accompany you to the very bottom of the ocean, or at least one that's 31m deep.

On the downside, it still can't shoot in RAW and battery life is actually slightly down from its predecessor.

To find out whether this disqualifies the FT7 from camera duty on your next adventure holiday, I tested out a pre-production model on an aquatic assault course in Lulworth Cove, Dorset during a day of coasteering and kayaking.

It’s not often I size myself up against an inanimate object, but several gulps of salt water later and with reddened eyes and exhausted limbs, I can say the FT7 is certainly tougher than me.

Whether it's your dream tough cam, though, depends on your photographic needs...