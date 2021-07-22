Our favourite OnePlus phones of old got you 95% of the flagship good stuff, only for hundreds of pounds less than their super-expensive competitors.

Alas, OnePlus' 9-series models just aren’t that cheap any more. Which means the Nord 2 is an ideal opportunity for OnePlus to make a phone like the ones we used to recommend time and again, back in its early Android glory days.

For the most part, OnePlus has nailed everything with the Nord 2. It makes Android sing, dancing through games that trip up rivals, while its camera can take great photos, day or night.

In fact, it's a top performer in just about every category, apart from battery life. If you're looking for a smartphone for 2-day use, it's not the OnePlus Nord 2. But if you're not bothered about a quick 5pm top-up on heavy days, this one could be a winner – and a classier pocket partner than the Nord CE 5G.