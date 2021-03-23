The OnePlus 8 Pro marked a big step up for OnePlus cameras, and so does the OnePlus 9 Pro.

You might assume this is all about the partnership with Hasselblad, but the new hardware is more important if you ask us. We get new sensors and lenses all round, and this is comfortably the best camera array OnePlus has put in a phone to date.

First up is the primary 48MP sensor. It’s a Sony IMX789, a generation on from the IMX689 used in the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 9. Here are some of the improvements we noticed. The OnePlus 9 Pro is much better at rendering those warm tones of a sunset than the OnePlus 9 and 8 Pro. All those lovely orange and red colours that many phones seem to ignore get a proper spotlight here.

This phone is also a champ at dealing with scenarios that really test a phone’s HDR skills, such as shooting right into the sun as it peeks through cloud cover. The foreground will look that bit brighter, clearer, better resolved than in the OnePlus 9’s photos, without the tonal flattening you might see in a phone that lets its dynamic range techniques run riot - see sample images below. A lot of work seems to have gone into retaining HDR contrast.

Night photography has been levelled-up too. Like other recent OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 9 Pro can take low-light shots either using its Auto mode or Nightscape. This takes a little longer, but the capture part is just a second or two. The OnePlus 9 Pro takes better night photos in “Auto” than the OnePlus 9 does using Nightscape. It took a while but OnePlus has entered the big leagues of phone photography, and the OnePlus 9 Pro’s best photos have some of the semi-magical character you only see in the word’s top phone cameras.

So, how much of this is down to Hasselblad? In all honesty, we don’t know. We do know the Hasselblad tie-in gets you an orange shutter button, a new shutter sound and some little visual changes in the Pro mode. But if the OnePlus 9 Pro colour improvements are down to the collaboration, it does start to look like OnePlus 9 buyers get a little short-changed.

Its main camera photos look pretty similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro’s, to our eyes at least. Still, both camera arrays offer great performance at their respective prices so it’s not worth getting too upset about.

The OnePlus 9 Pro also has a 3.3x zoom camera. That’s a similar magnification to the OnePlus 8 Pro, but we’re dealing with different hardware here. Sometimes the old camera performs better, sometimes the new one does. Feed the OnePlus 8 Pro a scene with fairly flat lighting and it’ll shoot a sharper, more detailed photo than the new OnePlus 9 Pro. It seems to have a better lens/sensor combo in that respect. But the new camera produces images with much better dynamic range, and seems to switch to a cropped view of the main sensor in poor lighting.

It seems like we get slightly worse hardware this time, but it produces more consistent results. The wide camera is a straightforward upgrade, however, and that’s good news as the OnePlus 8 Pro ultra-wide was already one of the best around. This new setup has improved dynamic range, and better image quality at the corners of the frame as it has a new kind of low distortion lens.

Shoot in lower light and the OnePlus 9 Pro wide shots can look a little noisy. But this is no major issue as you can use the Nightscape mode if you like, which gets rid of most of the grit with just a slight hit to the detail of some textures. This wide is a class act.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with numerous video upgrades as well. You can shoot at 8K resolution, 30 frames per second, using either the main camera or the ultra-wide.

Its IMX789 sensor has a feature called DOL-HDR that lets it shoot HDR video whenever necessary. Traditional HDR imaging involves snapping successive frames at different exposure levels, then merging ‘em. DOL-HDR lets the OnePlus 9 Pro do this in one go, capturing the two sets of information at the same time as each line of sensor pixels is read. It’s pretty nerdy, but makes HDR video a standard feature to switch on when need, not an optional extra that might cause ghosting issues. The OnePlus 9 Pro can even shoot 4K video at 120fps.

We have just a couple of criticisms of this phone’s camera array. The preview image isn’t anywhere near as good an indication of the final results as what you see in an iPhone or top Samsung. And the main camera is a little more susceptible than most to lens flare, the artefacts of which can lower contrast in parts of the picture and introduce a purpley hue.

Make sure those lens surfaces are clean to minimise this.