Usually when a brand comes up with a slogan it’s a bit vacuous.

‘Life’s good’ - is it? Maybe sometimes. ‘Think different’ – but it looks a bit like the last one. ‘Advancement through technology’ - well we were hoping it wouldn’t be advancement through oology.

OnePlus has been hammering home ‘Never Settle’ since its humble beginnings in 2013 when it was comprised of a six person team, and the company is honoring this mantra when the OnePlus 6T is still box fresh, even in smartphone terms, announced only a couple of months ago.

We’ve seen car-branded smartphones from Oppo and Huawei partnering with Porsche and Lamborghini. And usually, we can expect a re-skin and a huge price hike.

The 6T McLaren Edition is almost a carbon copy of the 6T, aside from a sprinkle of design tweaks and the inclusion of fast charging through ‘Warp Charge 30’ technology, plus a colossal 10 GB of RAM.