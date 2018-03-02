There are two kinds of phone fan.

One is totally unphased at dropping a grand on the latest and most sought after slabs of perfection.

But what about the rest of us? We’re not so willing to frit away huge sums of cash money on a slab of glass and metal. Especially when there’s an army of sub £250 smartphones out there. Plenty of ‘em have serious specs, as well as designs that nod towards the glitzy starlets of smartphone showmanship, a la Samsung and Apple.

The Nuu G3 is one of them. Those dual cameras on the back and shiny glass build caught our attention at Mobile World Congress, so we made sure to get our hands on one like the phone-addicted magpies that we are…