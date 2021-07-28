Remember when all smartphones didn’t look the same? We’re still in that adventurous stage with earbud design, and Nura’s take is certainly striking. Or, to put it another way, big.

But the first thing to say here is that they sit in the ear very snugly and securely, aided by wing attachments in a choice of two sizes to really lock into the middle part of the outer ear. And while the round external bits are hardly discreet, they look less odd nestling in a pair of ears than they do posing for photos on a purple plank.

An IPX4 rating means they should put up with some gym sweat, and they will do voice calls. But while those outer discs are touch-sensitive and can be set up for a variety of commands with single or double taps, the NuraLoop’s clever but awkward trick of rubbing your finger around the edge to change the volume has been dropped. We’re not exactly heartbroken about that.

The USB-C charging case is pill-shaped and about as compact as it could be given the size of the buds; it’s too chunky to slip into the breast pocket of a silk smoking jacket without spoiling the line, but small enough to hide under a deerstalker. #downwiththekids