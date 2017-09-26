The Nokia Steel is part of a breed of fitness trackers that don't look too techy. They look like watches. But you couldn’t say the Nokia Steel hides behind a generic face.

This is one of the most recognisable watch designs going, making even minimalist watches look like they’ve been lumbered with one too many dials.

How can a new watch be recognisable? Because the Nokia Watch is, for the most part, a Withings Activité Steel with a new name plastered on top.

The Activité series may be under new management, but its gadgets are just as tasty as ever.