All the way back in 1999, Nokia’s slider phones were about as cool as trench coats and spoon-bending. That is to say, they were very cool indeed, thanks to a starring role in The Matrix alongside Keanu Reeves and guns. Lots of Guns.

In the real world, it was a true banana phone, with an instantly recognisable curvy shape, and that distinctive slider for answering calls with. Now, it’s back - in suitably yellow colours.

The new 8110 is a 4G reimagining of the original, with the same feature phone setup as last year’s 3310 reboot, and a healthy heap of nostalgia guaranteed to put a smile on any phone freak’s face.

After putting one through its paces ahead of the MWC reveal, we think this could be the phone to be seen with come festival season.