High-price superphones that'll set you back more moolah than a family holiday? Forget that.
The affordable flagship is where the real action is, with Honor and OnePlus battling for your cash around the £399 mark - and now Nokia has a real contender that should have them both very worried.
The 7 Plus is shaping up to be Nokia's most exciting phone of 2018, with features fans are desperate for, like an 18:9 screen and skinny bezels, dual cameras, and a drop dead gorgeous design. And let's not forget an actually affordable price.
Going by early impressions, there are a lot of reasons you'll want to get your wallet out in time for launch day.
DESIGN & BUILD
A frame that's machined from a single block of aluminium. Dual anodised edges in contrasting colours. Six layers of ceramic paint. The Nokia 7 Plus is a real stunner of a smartphone.
That RF-transparent paint helps hide the antennas from view, but means they can snake all over the back of the phone - giving you fewer dropped calls, and saving the modem from working overtime to search for a strong signal. It has a similar texture to the limited edition white OnePlus 5T, only smoother and a little more polished. Not so much it'll slip out of your hand, though.
It's relatively slim and lightweight, despite the 6in display, so you shouldn't struggle to slip one into your pocket.
In white and copper, it really looks the business, with accents around the edges of the rear camera lenses and fingerprint scanner, as well as the sides of the phone. There's even a little highlight between the frame and the display, which adds a touch of class. On looks alone, you'd expect this phone to cost a lot more than Nokia is asking for it.
A part of that is down to the skinny screen bezels, with the all-the-rage 18:9 aspect ratio that makes it look truly up to date. USB-C on the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone port on the top complete the list. Samsung's now iconic curved edge Infinity Display aside, this is one of the best looking phones on display at this year's MWC.
SCREEN & SOUND
That 6in screen has a Full HD+ resolution, with the extra pixels filling out that stretched 18:9 aspect ratio. It's an LCD panel, with great viewing angles and what seemed to be ample brightness - although we didn't get the chance to take a phone outside and see how it handled direct sunlight.
Colours were pretty vibrant, although contrast wasn't as impressive - a side effect of the backlit LCD panel. Hold it next to the £50 more expensive OnePlus 5T and the OLED panel really does make all the difference, with deeper blacks and richer hues.
Still, there's plenty of detail for your photos and videos, what appear to be accurate colours, and next to no bezels at the sides - making this perfect for watching videos on the move.
We can't comment on the speaker just yet - it seemed unfair to inflict our "Jungle D&B bangers" playlist on the other assembled journalists - so we'll have to wait for a full review to deliver a verdict. At least you won't have to worry about a dongle when it comes to personal listening, thanks to that 3.5mm headphone port.
CAMERAS
Photography is one area that many affordable flagships fall down on, but the Nokia 7 Plus has every chance to make it one of its best features. That's all thanks to the Zeiss glass, both on the back and up front.
A 12MP + 13MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone give you 2x optical zoom, letting you get closer to your subjects and adding depth-blurring portrait shooting. This is a different setup to the 13MP+13MP cameras found in the more expensive Nokia 8, so it'll be interesting to see how image quality compares.
We only took a few quick snaps during our hands-on session, and while things looked respectable on the phone's screen, we'll have to wait for a full review to give a final judgment on image quality. We did discover the Pro Camera mode, giving you greater control over your shots with white balance, shutter speed and ISO dials.
Nokia also reckons it'll be adding some AI assistance to its camera, helping with object recognition and even removing haze from the backgrounds of your images. This tech will also enable face unlocking, a la the iPhone X.
Up front, a 16MP camera should be more than capable of capturing clear selfies. From what we've seen so far, we're hopeful the Nokia 7 Plus can deliver a decent snapper for the cash.
PERFORMANCE & SOFTWARE
Nokia is going all in on Android One, meaning you don't have to worry about custom skins, weird-looking icons or loads of bloatware when you first turn your phone on: the 7 Plus is as close to stock Android as a non-Google phone gets.
It feels super-quick, too, thanks to the Snapdragon 660 CPU. This is one of the first phones we've seen with Qualcomm's new mid-range silicon, and Nokia has worked closely to optimise the software so everything responds like a more expensive phone. The similarly-priced OnePlus 5T might have a Snapdragon 835, but from what we've seen, you won't be wanting for performance with one of these in your pocket.
It's paired with 4GB of RAM, which is enough to cope well with multitasking, and the reduced power draw should hopefully mean a stonkingly good battery life to boot.
Nokia reckons you'll get two days between charges, which is twice as long as you'll manage from most mid-rangers. That's mainly down to the massive 3800mAh battery, but all those Android optimisations can't be hurting, either.
NOKIA 7 PLUS INITIAL VERDICT
Nokia unveiled a whole bunch of phones at this year's MWC - so it says something about the Nokia 7 Plus that it's our favourite of the lot.
Affordable flagship phones are doing things you would have had to pay twice the price for just a year or two ago, and it seems to have all the features you could hope for. How well that Snapdragon 660 CPU performs in demanding apps and games, and whether those Zeiss cameras can deliver great photos for the cash will determine how much of a bargain it is when it arrives in April.
Either way, the gorgeous design, must-have 18:9 screen and face unlocking tech put it side-by-side with established mid-range marvels like Huawei and OnePlus. If you're a fan of white and copper? Then the Nokia might just be the one to go for. We can't wait to give this one a full review.