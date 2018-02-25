A frame that's machined from a single block of aluminium. Dual anodised edges in contrasting colours. Six layers of ceramic paint. The Nokia 7 Plus is a real stunner of a smartphone.

That RF-transparent paint helps hide the antennas from view, but means they can snake all over the back of the phone - giving you fewer dropped calls, and saving the modem from working overtime to search for a strong signal. It has a similar texture to the limited edition white OnePlus 5T, only smoother and a little more polished. Not so much it'll slip out of your hand, though.

It's relatively slim and lightweight, despite the 6in display, so you shouldn't struggle to slip one into your pocket.

In white and copper, it really looks the business, with accents around the edges of the rear camera lenses and fingerprint scanner, as well as the sides of the phone. There's even a little highlight between the frame and the display, which adds a touch of class. On looks alone, you'd expect this phone to cost a lot more than Nokia is asking for it.

A part of that is down to the skinny screen bezels, with the all-the-rage 18:9 aspect ratio that makes it look truly up to date. USB-C on the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone port on the top complete the list. Samsung's now iconic curved edge Infinity Display aside, this is one of the best looking phones on display at this year's MWC.