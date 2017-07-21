A flagship phone is like a tailored suit - sure, you pay more, but that’s because it’s been nipped and tucked in all the right places.

The Nokia 3? It’s something you’d pick up in Primark, not Prada. But when you’re paying pennies, it’s easier to forgive a few bulges and sags.

With looks that punch well above the price and an unmolested version of Android, there’s a lot here to like - even if it means putting up with lacklustre performance.