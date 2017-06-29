The L1 is a great example of Sony’s smartphone design paradox: when every handset looks the same, how can you tell which is the budget bargain, and which is the wallet-busting flagship?

Sure, the 4K display-toting Xperia XZ Premium might have a mirror finish instead of the matte black seen here, but both phones have the same familiar shape Sony has been using for years. It’s one of the reasons we weren’t blown away by the XZ Premium, but it actually works in the L1’s favour.

The polycarbonate shell is much grippier than glass or polished metal, and won’t turn into a mess of smudges and fingerprints as soon as you pick it up, either. The camera lens might not sit flush to the rear, but it doesn’t stick anywhere near as far as the (much more expensive) iPhone 7.

The bezels above and below the screen are still huge, that polycarbonate shell adds quite a bit of heft, and it’s not the skinniest of phones either. But all in all, it’s quite the looker for a budget handset.

Sony has clearly made a few cuts to keep the price down, and unfortunately a fingerprint sensor is one of the casualties. That’s a real shame, especially when Vodafone can find a way to squeeze one into the £85 Smart N8 - it means you’ll have to rely on lockscreen passwords instead.

You do still get a 3.5mm headphone port on the top, microSD card slot built in next to the SIM card tray, and USB-C charging on the bottom though. It’s as up-to-date as you’re going to get for less than £160.