Forget flagships costing thousands: the Nokia 1 Plus is the ultimate blue collar smartphone. In the Android world, you just won't find anything cheaper than this.

For the kind of cash you might spend on the weekly supermarket shop, you can get a sizeable screen, capable-ish camera and a slice of Android Pie. Good luck finding anything else for less dollar without trawling through eBay.

Nokia is able to sell its entry-level handset for peanuts because it runs Android Pie (Go edition), a specially streamlined version of the OS built for low-end hardware.

That means you get the bare minimum in terms of specs, and anyone used to more expensive phones is going to notice the difference on the daily.

For a certain kind of shopper, though? This could be the bargain blower they've been looking for.