Tokyo, it turns out, is quite a long way from London. Roughly 12 hours by plane, in fact. Tokyo is also a long way to go just to see the launch of a new hatchback. Especially as I could find plenty down the local supermarket car park.

Good thing, then, that this hatchback is no ordinary urban runaround. No, this is the new Nissan Leaf - and it might just be your next car.

Don’t believe me? Here are some headline stats: 148bhp all-electric drivetrain. 235-mile range. 430l boot.

All sounds very reasonable and real-world, doesn’t it? And I haven’t even mentioned the reams of tech that Nissan’s managed to bundle inside its new eco baby.

Sadly, there’s another fact about Tokyo that should be shared: it’s not the best place in the world to go on a test drive. So much so, that I only got to drive the new Leaf around a tiny testing area.

I did, though, spend a good long time ogling the thing, clambering around in its seats, and generally prodding all of its buttons. And I sat behind the wheel as it parked itself. Twice.

All of which means that I’m just about qualified to give you a run down of first impressions and future expectations from this next-gen electric vehicle.