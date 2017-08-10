Both the Echo Dot and Echo usually need to be plugged-in all the time to work, but this speaker powers the Dot using its own battery, for up to six hours of use.

Just make sure you turn it off - the Echo Dot needs power to listen for your voice, so the battery slow-drains whenever it’s on.

Alexa isn’t much good without Wi-Fi, so it's unlikely you’ll be trotting off for a picnic with the Vaux like a trailer for the sequel to Her. You could potentially use smartphone tethering for outdoor Alexa, but it's a slighty faff due to the Echo Dot's setup.

Still, you can take it from bathroom to kitchen to bedroom, easy. This isn’t what Amazon wants, of course. It’d rather you buy a half-dozen Dots, one for every room in your house.

The way the Vaux integrates with the Echo Dot is neat too. You slide the Dot into the top of the speaker, and then plug in the little power and 3.5mm jack cables hidden behind a rubber flap on the back.

At this point you realise quite how lo-fi the Vaux is. It’s not a Bluetooth speaker at all, just a rather dumb dock for the Echo Dot. But this makes it absolutely perfect for the job.

It also looks more expensive than a lot of cheap Bluetooth speakers. Around its sides there’s a fabric grille, and there’s a rubber plate on the bottom to stop it vibrating should you max-out the volume.

I’d recommend getting the black Echo Dot, as the white one I’m using has a slightly lighter top than the 'ash' version of the Vaux.