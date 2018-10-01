With its 125x zoom, high-resolution viewfinder, fully articulating screen and 4K video, the P1000 appears to be the perfect travel camera. Problem is, you might as well book another plane ticket, so it can have its own seat too.

If you can get over the fact that this is a seriously weighty beast, all of those features are really quite enticing.

Moving on from the body-shaming of the P1000, the viewfinder is one of the best you’ll find on a bridge camera. There’s even a sensor to detect when you’ve lifted it to your eye. Smart.

It’s probably fair to say that many of the photographers that the P1000 is aimed at will prefer to use a viewfinder, so it’s good to see a decent one included here. It’s therefore perhaps even more of a disappointment that the screen is, by comparison at least, nothing to write home about. It’s fully-articulating, yes, but it’s a fairly standard resolution and isn’t touch-sensitive.

That’s not always a problem when buttons and dials are so frequently populated around the body, but for a camera that calls for the use of a tripod, not being able to lightly tap the screen to trigger off the shutter is a big disappointment.

It would also be nice to be able to quickly change the focus point when using longer focal lengths – as already mentioned, the subject can move from one side of the frame to the other in a fraction of a second at long distances.

The P1000 has an EXPEED 4 processor. While that is fast enough for most of the operations you might want or expect, the shot-to-shot time is not impressively quick. While the image is writing to the card, you’ll be locked out from performing other functions, such as zooming the lens or accessing the menus, leading to frustration if you’re trying to capture shots in relatively quick succession.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment on the spec sheet comes from the fact that the P1000 has a small 1/2.3-inch sensor. For those that don’t spend their lives geeking out over sensor size, that’s actually smaller than some of those found on current smartphones, such as the iPhone XS or the Huawei P20 Pro. More on how that translates below...