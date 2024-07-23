Your Prime Video suggestions are getting better thanks to this free update

With a bunch of different top streaming services looking for your eyeballs, they’ve got to do something to stand out. The most obvious differentiator is the content. Netflix has Originals you won’t find anywhere else, as does every other service. But one other way they compete is by keeping your attention. And Prime Video thinks it can do that by making your suggestions even better in this free update.

The highlight of this free update? AI-powered recommendations. Gone are the days of endlessly scrolling through titles, only to end up rewatching “The Office” for the millionth time (guilty as charged). Amazon’s using its Bedrock AI tech to better personalise your watchlist based on your viewing habits. And if you’re sharing your account, fret not. Each profile gets its own set of recommendations, so you won’t be bombarded with cartoons if you’ve got a kid in the house.

Packed into Prime Video’s newest update is a fresh interface that ditches the clutter for a cleaner, more intuitive look. The top menu now features straightforward categories like Home, Movies, TV, Sports, and Live, making it a breeze to navigate. If you’ve been hopping between an MLB game and Paramount Plus, you’ll appreciate rotating tabs that keep your recent activities handy.

There’s a new carousel showcasing top picks from all your synced services. Plus, Prime Video now clearly marks if a piece of content requires an extra purchase or is included with your existing subscriptions. Handy icons indicate if it’s part of Prime or another service, saving you the dreaded “Buy now” shock. The Prime tab serves up Amazon’s latest and greatest, including enticing offers and exclusive discounts. Sports fans aren’t left out, either, with live games and highlights easily accessible under Sports or Live.

This revamped Prime Video experience won’t cost you an extra penny – it’s a free update. All you need is a regular Prime membership at $14.99/£8.99/AU$9.99 a month. Want it ad-free? That’s just an additional $2.99 / £2.99 / AU$2.99 a month.