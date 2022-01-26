Xiaomi intros the top-value Redmi Note 11 series

Xiaomi is bringing its Note 11 series to Europe and the US – four phones have been launched – the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 with the key launches being the standard 6.43-inch Note 11 and the 6.67-inch Note 11 Pro 5G.

Both have FHD+ AMOLED displays, with the Note 11 Pro able to raise its game with a 120Hz refresh rate, just one example of how some pretty serious flagship tech is now dripping down to budget devices. These two phones use Qualcomm Snapdragon 6890/695 chips, further underlining their ‘mid-range but with a budget price’ credentials.

The Note 11 Pro boasts a 108 megapixel primary camera, while the standard Note 11 has a 50 megapixel unit. The Note 11 Pro also boasts 8 megapixel ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses while the Note 11 has both those lenses plus a 2 megapixel depth camera. They have 16 and 13 megapixel front cameras respectively.

Both are pretty impressive in the battery department, with 5,000mAh units able to be juiced by 33W (Note 11) and 67W wired charging (Note 11 Pro). The latter will get you to a 50 percent charge in just 15 minutes. Both the devices have 3.5mm headphone jacks, a side fingerprint sensor and dual-speakers.

The new models will be available in colours including grey, twilight and blue with the Note 11 Pro also being available in polar white.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 software is also debuting alongside these devices. The new Android-based software has some enhancements including Liquid Storage and Atomised Memory, essentially technologies to better manage your device’s storage and memory to make them more efficient.

We don’t yet have a full Note 11 price list for the UK, but the US prices for all the variants are below:

Redmi Note 11

4+64GB – $179

4+128GB – $199

6+128GB – $229

Redmi Note 11S

6+64GB – $249

6+128GB – $279

8+128GB – $299

Redmi Note 11 Pro

6+64GB – $299

6+128GB – $329

8+128GB – $349

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

6+64GB – $329

6+128GB – $349

8+128GB – $379