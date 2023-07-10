Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1/£1

Microsoft has a special offer for new subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And it combines their amazing Xbox Live Gold service with over 100 free games via Game Pass.

If you’re a new subscriber you can get one month of Xbox Games Pass for just $1 in the US or £1 in the UK.

Yes, you read that right. If you’re keen to explore as many different games as possible, this is a good place to start. It’s an insanely good deal. And it’s available for PC users as well as console gamers.

There’s so much to love about Xbox Games Pass. New games are added all the time, including Day One releases that you’d normally expect to be kept off an all-you-can-eat service.

Note that, after one month, your subscription will continue automatically unless you cancel. As we mentioned, Xbox Live Gold is included, as is EA Play. And don’t forget that you can play on tablets, PCs and phones as well as your console.

If you only play on one format, then you can get the PC-only or console-only version of the service. Note that the console-only version doesn’t include EA Play.

This includes plenty of upcoming games like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – all Xbox Game Studios titles are on Games Pass on release day. There’s something for everyone!

Wondering what to play on Microsoft’s Netflix of games? We’ve got some suggestions. Check out 30 best Xbox Game Pass titles you need to play.