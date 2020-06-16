WTF is Hey?

Email is bloody awful – but it shouldn’t be. The problem is the good stuff gets buried under junk. Hey radically rethinks email, making it so good you’ll no longer want to punch off your own face.

In fact, it’s properly good – but then it’s by the Basecamp mob, who tend to think things through. So Hey’s simple to use, but stuffed full of features designed to help you bin cruft, save time, and love email. The thinking is that once you delve into your Imbox, you’ll never look back.