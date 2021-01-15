WTF is going on with WhatsApp?

There are two main ones that have reaped the benefits so far: Signal and Telegram. Neither are new but both are fully encrypted, allow you to set your messages to self-destruct, and have seen pretty hefty increases in downloads since WhatsApp sent out the offending message.

Telegram, which has added 25 million new users in the past few days, gives you extra control over who can see your phone number and allows groups of up to 200,000, which is probably overkill unless you’re really popular.

On the other hand, Signal is the favoured messaging app of US whistleblower Edward Snowden, which is quite the endorsement, and it was actually created by one of WhatsApp’s co-founders, who left after a dispute over privacy. Can anybody smell irony?

Or you could always give Honk a go. All of them are free to download and use, but habits are hard to break and if the people you want to message all stick with WhatsApp there’s not much point being the only one to switch. You know what they say about people who talk to themselves...