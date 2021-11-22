Microsoft has released an important fix for the latest version of its Windows 11 software, following reports of two critical bugs affecting the new operating system.

It’s only been a short time since the November 16 release of Windows 11 21H2 update, but the company has already acknowledged two major problems on its Windows Known Issues log – one which causes apps to crash, another that leads to the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error.

Perhaps most worryingly, certain Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) drivers are confirmed to be bugging out and leading to BSOD failures on both Windows 11 and some Windows 10 installs. Microsoft points to Intel SST versions 10.29.0.5152 and 10.30.0.5152 as the guilty parties.

As a temporary solution, Microsoft has blocked upgrades for affected PCs and suggests manually updating your drivers through the Intel website if you’re sitting on a faulty SST.

How to fix the Windows 11 app crashing issue

The cause of the Windows 11 app crashing issue is less clear, but it’s understood to be rooted in a problem with Microsoft Installer (MSI) in the new release, whereby MSI crashes certain apps when you try to repair or update them – including big names like Kaspersky Security.

Fortunately, it’s understood to be fixable by manually uninstalling the affected app through Settings or Control Panel, then reinstalling it, according to Microsoft.

Proper fixes for both the app crashing issue and Windows 11 BSOD problem are expected as part of an optional update expected to land in the coming days.

If you’re in the Windows Beta and Release Preview Channel, you can get a patch sooner by downloading the latest build via the Windows Insider blog – bearing in mind beta releases can come with their own quirks.

