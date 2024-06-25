Wahoo’s Trackr Heart Rate has a huge rechargeable battery

Wahoo’s latest Trackr Heart Rate monitor has a key trick up its sleeve – up to 100 hours of battery life for lengthy endurance exercise.

What’s more, the battery is fully rechargeable and so it solves a lot of common problems with heart rate monitors (HRMs) – namely that they don’t keep pace with athletes’ needs and aren’t good for the environment with a dependence on coin cell batteries.

The tracker is lightweight, weighing just 39g with the fully adjustable strap. Wahoo says the design is completely new, with a side closure that’s designed to be very comfortable next to your skin.

It’s IPX7 rated too.. That’s OK for sweat and rain and it has been through a lot of rugged testing, but you aren’t going to be swimming with it on long term. It’ll survive a bit of a dunk, (1 metre for 30 minutes) but triathletes probably need to consider alternatives.

As with other HRMs, there’s no on/off button and it needs to be paired with a dependent device, whether that’s a phone or watch – it’s compatible with both Bluetooth and ANT+ as you’d expect and is able to be used quite happily with both Apple and Android devices and third-party apps depending on what you use including Apple Watch, Zwift, Strava, adidas Running, Nike Run Club, Peloton and Wahoo.

It can support up to three simultaneous connections, too – so you don’t need to worry about whether you’re using your phone or your watch, for example.

Wahoo says more products will be coming in the new Trackr training range during 2024 and 2025.

