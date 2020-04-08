Vodafone's DreamLab app is helping to speed up Covid-19 research

The Vodafone Foundation has teamed up with Imperial College London (and everyone who downloads its app) to speed up Covid-19 research. Yep - you heard right.

DreamLab uses the collective computing power of its users’ smartphones to analyse complex data while their owners sleep. This gives scientists access to much-needed processing clout when solving problems, like identifying existing drugs and food-based molecules that may benefit Covid-19 patients.

The app itself isn’t new. Vodafone Foundation launched DreamLab to better understand and identify cures for cancers and other conditions in 2017. Given the speed with which the recent coronavirus outbreak has become a global pandemic, however, Vodafone is redirecting its efforts to find a Covid-19 cure.