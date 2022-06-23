Twitter is testing a new Notes feature which lets users post up to 2500 words

If you’ve struggled to fit everything you need to say into Twitter’s 280 character limit, there’s some good news — the company has announced that it’s trialling a new Twitter Notes feature which lets users share posts up to 2500 words in length.

In addition to longer posts, users can also embed images, videos, and gifs directly into their longer-form content, while a new Notes tab on your profile will provide an easy way to access all of your published work. Twitter has an example Note available to view, which goes into more details behind the new features, while also showing off what a Notes post looks like.

The move is an attempt to keep people on the Twitter platform as opposed to seeing them leave for longer-worded pastures via outgoing links. Whether or not the move will see Twitter turn into a bona fide blogging platform remains to be seen, but it’s a step towards what could be a radical shift for the company and the way in which its services are used.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨



We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Currently the trial is running for two months, with only a small group of writers from Canada, Ghana, the UK, and the US invited to participate. We’re not sure when the Notes feature will roll out to the masses, but the company states that its current focus is on building it right. In other words, it’ll be released when it deems it ready.

You can keep up to date with the latest developments by following the official @TwitterWrite account, and we’ll keep an eye out and let you know when the new feature launches for the general public.

