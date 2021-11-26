This Shark upright vacuum cleaner has a huge price drop for Black Friday
There's a price crash on selected Shark vacs for the next few days
Looking for a cracking deal on a top-name vacuum cleaner? Shark vacs are brilliant and there’s a price crash on selected Shark models for the next few days.
The Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ801UKTSB is down to £179.98 from an original RRP of £379.
It comes with Anti Hair Wrap tech to wrap up hair and stop it clogging your vac. Of course this is great for pets, but is also very usefu; for malting humans, too.
The cleaner also comes with a car detailing kit and it can be converted into a cleaner to go under sofas and other furniture by detaching the main body of the cleaner from the body.
This cleaner is designed for both carpets and hard floors and unlike other cleaners uses a single head to do it – there are two rolls in the cleaner.
Whether you’re going big this Black Friday or just treating yourself to something small, there are plenty of tech deals ready for your hard-earned money.
RRP and deal prices correct as of 23.11.21
