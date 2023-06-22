Third-gen Yoto Player keeps the kids quiet

It’s not really possible to put a price on keeping the kids quiet, but how does £100 sound? That’s how much the third-gen Yoto Player will set you back, but the first time it sends your sprog off to the land of nod it’ll feel like the bargain of the century.

Designed to stream stories and songs triggered by kid-friendly cards that slot into the top, this new version has a built-in thermometer, so via the app you’ll be able to keep tabs on whether it’s too hot or too cold in the bedroom after the Yoto Player has lulled them to sleep.

The seven-colour night light changes hue in the morning to let them know when it’s late enough to wake up mum and dad (good luck with that one), while the battery lasts up to 24 hours – that’s three times longer than the previous model – so it’s got more than enough stamina to keep them entertained until it’s time for bed again.

The two chunky controls on top allow kids to adjust the volume and change tracks or chapters on their own, so in theory you should be able to leave them to it. It also works as a standard Bluetooth speaker, plus you can connect headphones if you’ve had enough of listening to the same stories and songs over and over again.

There’s 32GB of onboard storage, which is enough to hold over 600 hours of offline audio, and the case has been beefed up to protect it from life in the hands of a rampaging kiddiwink. Now, do you want to pay with cash or by card?