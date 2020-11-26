We're usually sick of the ‘C’ word by December, but given an entirely different ‘C’ word has conspired to deliver an absolute stinker of a year, to hell with it, Stuff's jam-packed Christmas issue is out now and we're so ready for you to get drunk on the festive gadgety goodness.

You’ll find more than 350 gift ideas to suit all budgets, wrapping paper stocks, and tree base square footage, from Street Fighter-inspired electronic instruments to James Bond’s preferred choice of coffee machine.

We don’t actually know the exact number of gifts (we couldn’t be bothered to count), but email us with your best guess and we might get the abacus out. Anyone bang on with their guess will get a little surprise in the post.

It really is a time for giving too, because elsewhere in the issue there’s the chance to win a gadget haul worth £4475, with prizes from Lego, Vox, an incredible Cowboy 3 e-bike and a brand new OLED TV from Philips.

Gifting a Stuff subscription is obviously another brilliant Christmas present idea and for a limited time only you can bag the first three issues for just £5. Choose between a digital edition delivered direct to your device, the glossy print version landing in your letterbox, or a combination of the two if you can't decide whether to entirely embrace the future (competely fair btw).