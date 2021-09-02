Stuff magazine October 2021 issue is out now

Another month has crept up on us all, so that means another issue of the best gadget magazine around.

Although we may be biased, we think this is as least as good as the last one, if not better, full of pages which are going to engross you to the point you miss your bus stop.

We’ve spent some time getting our noggins around all the best cameras to shoot like a pro with tips and tricks from experts. And for every camera and category, we’ve selected a smartphone snapper which is a serious contender to these mirrorless marvels from the likes of Nikon, Fujifilm and Sony.

The e-bike group test saw the Stuff team mount the saddle to test the best leccys to get you from A to B in style, plus we even had a tête-à-tête with Chris Froome on the Zoom-o-phone, who confessed his penchant for electric two-wheelers.