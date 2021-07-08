Stuff magazine August 2021 issue is out now

To quote New Zealand's fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo, “it’s business time”...even if the Conchords were referring to a different kind of ‘business’.

Yep, this month’s issue of Stuff is dedicated to smarter ways to work, and we’ve picked out an assortment of gadgets and gear so good that, dare we say it, you might even look forward to the 9-5.

So whether you’re back in the office or now permanently base yourself in the room formerly known as kitchen, it’s time to upgrade your workflow. Thank us later.