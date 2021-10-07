Sky Glass is a TV with integrated Sky Q - and it doesn't need a dish

The 10 bit HDR 4K Quantum Dot TV can also be configured to turn on with movement in front of the screen, while a new 'Hello Sky' voice command will also fire it up. Voice will also be able to be used for switching inputs and, of course, finding the content you want. Sky says that a new Sky Guide will be introduced, improving what's available on Sky Q.

A new + button on the remote adds a show to your playlist, which is a rolling, er, list of shows you want to watch from any of Sky's supported services including BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and more.

Other companies can also use the same TV tech and Australia's Foxtel will be rolling it out.

Sky says a key motivator is that wants us to be able to find content more easily rather than having to search through apps.

You will also be able to get a camera for the TV for video calls, fitness workouts and more - Sky even showed games being played with the aid of the camera. Sky says it is also working with Microsoft on a Watch Together system using the camera, so you can watch films or matches with friends on your Sky Glass.