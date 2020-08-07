September issue of Stuff magazine out now

With a mind-boggling array of numbers and terminology, cameras can be an intimidating area of tech, so the September issue of Stuff – out now – aims to break down the barriers and turn you into a super, sharp, shooter.

If the leap into system cameras and swappable lenses still feels like a leap too far, we’ve also focused on some of the smartest mobile phones for photography, plus top tech and tips for aerial and action snaps too.

Not to mention the brand new Nikon Z5 and mesmerisingly powerful Canon EOS R5 also breaking cover alongside our photographic special brought to you in partnership with Amatuer Photographer.