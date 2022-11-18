Score up to 45% off laptops, PCs, and monitors from Dell and Alienware this Black Friday

Looking to boot up some top Black Friday deals on computing gear? You’re in luck. Dell and Alienware are offering computer deals that are out of this world. From laptops to PCs and more serious gaming hardware and monitors, the brands have offers on all the latest computers. And, ahead of Black Friday, Dell is dialling prices down with up to 45% off.

In the weeks before everyone’s favourite sales event, Dell and Alienware will let you save big across their range with the following offers:

With a broad history in computing, Dell’s laptops, desktops, and monitors have something to offer for every user. Whether you’re looking for the latest Intel chipsets, or more budget-friendly options, the brand has you covered. Expect high quality products, with exceptional performance. Monitors will let you view all your everyday tasks with stellar image quality.

Or if you’re looking for some more powerful gear for the gaming, partner Alienware has you covered. With hardware focused on graphics and performance, the brand’s gaming PCs are highly respected by gamers around.

And luckily, Dell and Alienware have decided to go big with the discounts during Black Friday, with discounts of up to £600 off laptops, and up to £1250 off gaming hardware. Grab the deals while you can. On top of all these deals, eligible students can still save up to 50% on computing gear with Dell Advantage.

