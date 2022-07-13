Score up to 30% off on Nokia’s T20 tablet this Prime Day

Tablets are often the go-to device for quick web browsing, streaming, and to take on the move. While we’re seeing budget tablets come to market, it never hurts to get an extra discount on top, too. This Prime Day, that’s exactly what you can get on Nokia’s T20 tablet.

That means you can pick up this new Android tablet for a solid 30%/£54 off the regular retail price of £180. The T20 tablet only comes in the Ocean Blue colour (which we quite like), but there aren’t any other options. Nokia’s Prime Day deal is only available on the Wi-Fi model, not the cellular model.

With the Nokia T20, you’re getting a 10.4-inch tablet, with a full HD display. Nokia made the tablet with a sandblasted aluminium frame – it’s just 7.6mm thick. Powering the Android tablet is the Tiger T610 chip and 4GB of RAM, which is plenty for browsing, streaming, and looking at your holiday snaps. You get 64GB storage with the T20, and it runs Android 11 (with a software guarantee up to at least Android 13).

You’ll find a 5MP front-facing camera on Nokia’s T20, and a better 8MP snapper on the rear. There’s a 8200 mAh battery inside this tablet, and Nokia reckons that’ll last for up to 15 hours. It charges via USB-C, has a dual microphone set-up, and a set of built-in speakers.

If you’re a Nokia fan but not looking for a tablet, some of the brand’s smartphones are reduced, too. You can grab the G21 for £130, 19%/£30 off the regular retail price of £160. It’s a 6.5-inch HD phone running Android 11, with 90 Hz refresh rate, quick charging, a 5050 mAh battery, and a 50 MP triple camera. The super budget C21 Plus is £25/23% off at £85, but that’s not our first choice for a budget device.