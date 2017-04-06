Samsung’s S8, the hottest phones of 2017, plus 4K telly bargains tested in the May issue of Stuff – out now!

That’s not to mention the usual Hot Stuff, competitions and our famous Top Tens, which now come filled with more useful tips and tricks than ever before.

Don’t forget, loads of this stuff can only be found by buying a copy of the mag, which you can pick up from both physical and digital newsstands right now.

Better still, why not subscribe and get the mag delivered straight to your door, complete with exclusive subscriber cover (pictured)? Just click here to save yourself a trip to the shops.

Now you can also buy single issues of Stuff anywhere in the world, with free next-day delivery in the UK. Just click here to find out more.