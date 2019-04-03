This Samsung 4K TV is cheaper than ever from Currys PC World

Currys PC World has just chopped £100 off the price of Samsung’s 4K Smart TV, giving you the chance to seriously upgrade your home cinema setup for only £349.

The Samsung NU7020 43” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV (the name’s a bit of a mouthful) is one of Samsung's entry-level TVs - do don't expect all the latest tech or a QLED screen, but all the basics are covered. It comes packed with a high resolution, and accurate colours thanks to HDR10+, and UHD Dimming, to adjust the brightness of different parts of the screen and make dimly lit scenes pop.

And with Auto Motion Plus fast motion, the refresh rate of the screen is decent, which is great for ive sport and 60FPS video games.

Design-wise, this TV fits very nicely into any living room with 360° design. Many TVs don’t pay attention to what it looks like from the back, given the fact the screen is usually a centrepiece of any lounge. Everything is kept neat and tidy round the rear.

And let’s not forget about the Samsung Smart TV capabilities too, giving you access to 4K content through the SmartHub - featuring the likes of Netflix or YouTube. Plus you can download the Smart View app and control the TV directly from your smartphone.

The best bit? Currys PC World has just reduced the price to £349 - a brilliant price entry point into the world of 4K content. Snap it up!