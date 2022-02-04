Rockstar confirms the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development

It’s been nearly nine years since Grand Theft Auto 5 first launched, and Rockstars open-world behemoth has rarely been out of the sales charts.

2013 is a long time ago, though, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the studio’s follow-up. Well, we’ve got some good news for you. Rockstar has officially confirmed that active development for the next title in the GTA series is underway.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

But what does active development actually mean? Well, what it says. Rockstar has officially begun creating the next GTA game. The company’s no longer just thinking about it, it’s actually sitting down to make the thing. Chances are this has been the case for a while, but we’ve been waiting for those magic words.

Of course, confirmation of what we already presumed was happening is very different to a full unveiling, and we wouldn’t be confident of actually seeing GTA 6 in action any time soon.

But now we’re over a year into the life cycle of the current generation of consoles it’s easy to start daydreaming about what Rockstar will be able to do with all that next-gen tech.

And after the disappointment of the recently remastered trilogy, here’s hoping the developer has more to share this year.