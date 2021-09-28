Ring doorbells can now keep an eye on your deliveries

As well as alerting you when someone rings your bell, Ring’s smart doorbell range can now send you a couple of more intelligent alerts, called Package Alerts and Custom Event Alerts.

Package Alerts is most interesting, given that most couriers now just dump stuff outside our front doors. The notification will say Package Alert so if you aren’t able to quickly retrieve the goods, you can monitor it in the Ring app. You can tell couriers to leave packages in a particular spot so the camera can keep an eye on them. No more AWOL parcels!

Package Alerts will work with Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) customers with a Ring Protect Plan straight away, with more devices to presumably follow.