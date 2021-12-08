Stuff

Home / News / Oppo teases stunning retractable rear camera design in new video

NewsOppoSmartphones
News

Oppo teases stunning retractable rear camera design in new video

Expect to learn more at Inno Day 2021

James Laird James Laird
A hand holds an Oppo device showing off its rear camera module

Chinese electronics giant Oppo has taken to social media to tease a stunning new retractable camera design, ahead of its annual Inno Day event.

The company revealed what it calls a “self-developed retractable camera” via its official Twitter account and seemed to promise more details would become available next week at the event, which is being held 14-15 December in Shenzhen, China.

The video shows the camera popping out of and retracting back into the back of a mystery phone and suggests that the apparatus is waterproof.

We can glean plenty from the markings visible on the system, too. They indicate a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50mm-equivalent lens.

It’s important to note that Inno Day focuses on concepts and developing technologies, with last year’s event seeing the company show off things like AR glasses and a roll-up phone.

In other words, we shouldn’t necessarily expect to see such a module deployed on the company’s next flagship – likely a follow-up to this year’s excellent Oppo Find X3 Pro.

So far, leaks have suggested that the rumoured Find X4 Pro will come with a super-fast 80W charging system, while Oppo has confirmed it will be powered by the newly rebranded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

We may learn a little bit more next week, either directly or indirectly, but so far Inno Day 2021 is understood to be focussing on Oppo’s first-ever Neutral Processing Unit (NPU), as well as its new smart glasses.