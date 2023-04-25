OnePlus Pad: full pricing revealed, available to order from Friday

The Android-based OnePlus Pad was announced in February and we saw it at Mobile World Congress later that month but until now we’ve not had an idea of how much it would cost. That changes today – it’ll cost from £449 in the UK with accessories as follows:

OnePlus Stylo (Pencil) – £99

OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard – £149

OnePlus Folio Case – £59

OnePlus 80W SuperVOOC Adapter – £39

That price point puts it above the standard iPad, yet well under the more premium iPad Air. It’s still a fairly premium price for an Android tablet though and as with most tablet rivals, the accessories add up to an expensive package.

The OnePlus Pad and the accessories are available to pre-order in Europe starting from this Friday 28 April, from 10am BST. The full OnePlus Pad release date is 18 May.

The aluminium slate has nicely thin bezels – 6.5mm – surrounding the 11.6in display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. There are stereo speakers that are Dolby Atmos certified, too. It comes in a rather distinctive Halo green and a similar camera bump – if not camera arrangement – to the OnePlus 11. There’s one 13MP camera with LED flash on the rear and a 8MP camera on the rear.

It’s all based around a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. Battery life from the 9510mAh battery is over 14 hours according to OnePlus. One strange omission is the lack of cellular data – it’s intended that you would share the data from your OnePlus phone.

Check out our full hands-on OnePlus Pad review.