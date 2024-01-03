OnePlus 12R set to land with unique screen and biggest battery to date

The OnePlus 12 is already out in China, while the rest of the world patiently waits for the company’s Smooth Beyond Belief launch event on 23 January, where we’ll get more information on the global release of the 12 and more budget-friendly 12R handsets. And for those impatient superfans who find the wait a little too tedious, there’s some good news — OnePlus has released a few new details surrounding the 12R to keep you going.

The first headliner is its “groundbreaking” screen, which is a fourth-generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display. If you’re not a spec fiend then this might not mean much, so it’s worth a quick breakdown. LTPO or Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, to give it its rather convoluted name, is a type of OLED tech which allows the refresh rate to dynamically change. Over the past few years, more premium handsets have made use of the tech to improve battery life.

Rather than offering a 120Hz refresh rate at all times, LTPO displays are able to, for example, drop the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz for less demanding uses such as reading static text. The rate can also be ramped up to the maximum amount for applications like gaming or movies, and the overall effect is an increase in efficiency, which translates to better battery life.

The OnePlus 12R’s screen is using a newer version of the tech, which means that it has access to a wider range of refresh rates, including 72Hz and 90Hz. This obviously makes it more efficient on paper, but we’ll have to wait for a full review to see how this translates to real-world use.

One thing that might tip the OnePlus 12R into ultra-endurance territory though, is its battery. With a capacity of 5500mAh, it’s the largest battery in any OnePlus handset to date, with a capacity that’s around two percent larger than its OnePlus 12 sibling.

Elsewhere specs include a 6.78in display, 16GB of RAM, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. That’s all the latest we have on the OnePlus 12R for now, but we’re in no doubt that more scraps will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.