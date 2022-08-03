OnePlus 10T launch event: how to watch right now

UPDATE: The OnePlus 10T has now been revealed – here’s our full OnePlus 10T review

The OnePlus 10T is being launched right now. As with any OnePlus launch there have been a lot of leaks around the specs and design of the device, many of which have come from the company itself. However, the time for all that is over – the launch is being streamed right here:

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the launch info in a post on the company’s community forum which showed an image of the upcoming phone and the news that the launch would take place at Gotham Hall, New York.

So when will the OnePlus 10T release date be? Following usual OnePlus convention, the new phone will most likely be available for pre-order after the event today, with a full release date later in the month.

We know the new phone will be devoid of Hassleblad branding around the camera, and will remove the popular alert slider because of pressures from the battery and a second charging pump to boost the fast charging capability. OnePlus also says the 10T has better antenna signal, but we’ll have to wait for the launch to find out exactly what that means. Check out our full OnePlus 10T preview.

