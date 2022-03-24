OnePlus 10 Pro will officially launch in the US and Europe next week

OnePlus has said it will be holding a livestreamed launch event for the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro next week – on 31 March at 3pm GMT. The event will cover launches in both the US and Europe including the UK.

The phone was released in China back in January, but the rest of us only really got a design reveal at that time as well as a spec sheet.

The details aren’t exactly under wraps for the upcoming launch then, while we can also confirm we have received a sample to test. So we’ll be bringing you our full review when the embargo lifts. Here’s our trendy big box that the OnePlus 10 Pro arrived in:

The new phone features a camera housing (again with Hasselblad branding) that wraps around the side of the phone slightly – it houses triple rear cameras and a flash – and has a reflective design to contrast with the rest of the design. We now also know the phone will be available with two finishes – volcanic black and forest emerald (er, green).

According to OnePlus, the ceramic material used is 13 times tougher than glass.

The launch will, of course, feed us the key launch information for each country, including SIM-free prices as well as which networks will range the handset.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the hot-off-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform at its heart. That wasn’t too surprising a development considering top-end OnePlus phones have always featured the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.